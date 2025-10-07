Homes have been evacuated, roads closed and an emergency rest centre set up after a major gas leak in a Lancashire town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are in Darwen with Cadent Gas engineers after a ‘significant’ gas leak was reported.

Residents in the area have reported a strong smell of gas.

At 13:37 today, two fire engines from Darwen Fire Station were called to assist Cadent Gas due to reports of a significant gas leak on Goose House Lane, Darwen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goose House Lane is currently closed from the junction of Hollins Grove Street and Lower Eccleshill Road through to the junction of Chapels Brow. Gordon Street is also closed and diversions are in place.

Road closures: more than a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said; “Please avoid this area if you can while Cadent Gas engineers complete this emergency work as quickly and safely as possible.

“We advise anyone living within the local area to please keep windows and doors closed.

“Several homes in the area have been evacuated as a precaution and families are being supported by Blackburn with Darwen Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An emergency rest centre has been set up for those residents who have been evacuated.

“Due to the nature of the incident, people living nearby may smell gas.

“It’s important to always report a smell of gas to the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999, as it may not be related and needs to be investigated by an engineer.”