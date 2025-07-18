Breaking
Firefighters tackling huge fire on Charnley Fold Industrial Estate, Bamber Bridge as smoke billows across M6
Firefighters have warned residents in Bamber Bridge to keep their windows shut as they tackle a huge commercial fire.
Shortly after 5.15pm almost 20 firefighters in five fire engines were called to a blaze at a commercial building on Charnley Fold Industrial Estate, Bamber Bridge.
The cause of the blaze, thought locally to be the former Walton Taxis building, is not yet known.
The fire is sending a smoke cloud across the M6 between Junction 29 and Junction 30.
Anyone in the area who can see or smell smoke is urged to keep their windows shut.
Motorists are also urged to avoid the area as there are road closures and disruption around School Lane as a result of the blaze.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.