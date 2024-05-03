ELE Advanced Technologies in Nelson increases workers’ wages by 13% following strike, Unite says
Workers at Lancashire’s ELE Advanced Technologies have secured a 13 per cent pay increase, following successful strike action, Unite the UK’s leading union, announced today.
The workers began strike action this week on Wednesday May 1 after the firm had offered a real terms pay cut to workers.
After one day of industrial action, ELE Advanced Technologies made an improved offer, which workers were balloted on and accepted.
The deal will see 80 engineers receive an additional £3,250 to their annual pay from 1 May 2024, as well as two extra days holiday across the Christmas period.
The firm, which employs over 200 people, provides engineering solutions worldwide and specialises in the aerospace, industrial gas and commercial diesel engine sectors.
Employees who were involved in strike action are members of the UK’s leading union, Unite.
Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “By standing together in unity and taking strike action, our members ensured that ELE made a vastly improved offer.
“This deal demonstrates that Unite’s laser-like focus on jobs, pay and conditions is delivering for its members.”
Regional officer, Ross Quinn said: “Our members should hold their heads high after this hard-fought win. Their collective strength on the picket line secured this excellent pay deal and further improvements to conditions.”
