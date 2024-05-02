Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Strikes by Unite members at Lancashire’s ELE Advanced Technologies have been suspended after the employer put forward a new offer.

Strike action by 80 engineers began on Wednesday, at the factory in Nelson after the company had initially offered a real terms pay cut to workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which employs over 200 people, provides engineering solutions worldwide and specialises in the aerospace, industrial gas and commercial diesel engine sectors.

Irritated employees who were involved in strike action are members of the UK’s leading union, Unite.

ELE Advanced Technologies, Nelson

United released a statement which said: “Despite the company boasting it provides an “inspiring, supportive, and collaborative working environment for its employees”, ELE Advanced Technologies has refused to fairly increase its workers’ wages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Strikes advance at ELE Advanced Technologies based in Nelson over pay dispute

The company has offered the workers a £1,000 pay increase (worth approximately four per cent) from May 2023 and five per cent from May 2024.

This amounts to a substantial real term pay cut, the real inflation rate (RPI) stood at 11.3 per cent in May last year.

Unite General Secretary, Sharon Graham said: “ELE Advanced Technologies can absolutely afford to pay its workers better wages.

“Unite always stands shoulder to shoulder with our members to ensure we secure better jobs, pay and conditions for every single one of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However it was announced yesterday that Unite members will now take a vote on whether to continue strike action or accept the improved offer.

This ballot has resulted in the strikes, which were due to continue today and tomorrow, being suspended.

Unite regional officer, Ross Quinn.

Unite regional officer, Ross Quinn, said: "Following this improved offer we have paused industrial action as a gesture of goodwill.

“Over the coming days we will be balloting our members on the offer.”