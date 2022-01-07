Elderly woman suffers serious injuries to her pelvis and ribs after car crash in Rufford

A Citroen C1 and Vauxhall Crossland collided in Liverpool Road, at the junction with Croston Road, at around 12.45pm today (January 7).

The driver of the Citroen, a woman in her 80s from Croston, suffered serious injuries to her pelvis and ribs as well as internal injuries.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, police said.

A woman in her 70s hospitalised with "serious injuries" after a car crash in in Liverpool Road, Rufford (Credit: Google)

The driver of the Vauxhall, a woman in her 30s from Tarleton, suffered bruising.

Detectives said they were keen to trace a local post office worker who was believed to have witnessed the collision but left before police arrived.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "I would encourage anyone who saw what happened to please make contact with us as soon as possible.

"We believe a post office worker witnessed the collision - if that was you, please get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0577 of January 7.

