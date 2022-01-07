A pedestrian was struck by a car in Croston Road, close to the junction with Hawthorne Avenue, at around 4.40pm on Thursday, January 6.

The motorist fled the scene, leaving the pedestrian - a woman in her 60s - with a broken arm and leg as well as other "serious injuries".

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Croston Road, close to the junction with Hawthorne Avenue (Credit: Google)

Detectives said the vehicle was travelling towards the A6 before the collision, but they were "unable to provide any details of the vehicle".

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything or have any dashcam footage then please let us know."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0830 of January 6.

You can also visit the Lancashire Police website at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

