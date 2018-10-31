REMEMBRANCE DAY 2018: Chorley student Morrigan commissioned to create library's permanent First World War art project

A Chorley schoolgirl has been commissioned to create a large First World War drawing that will permanently be on display at a local library.

Morrigan Atherton, from Chorley, was tasked with the project after winning first place at the Never Such Innocence Awards for the artwork Behind Each Man, showing a soldier in the trenches.

Morrigan Atherton with General Sir Gordon Messenger at the Never Such Innocence Awards (Photo: The Other Richard)

She has now been commissioned to draw a large First World War drawing which will be on continuous display at Horwich Heritage Centre.

Morrigan, 14, said: “The First World War means a lot to me; discovering more about it through my studies has increased my respect for the older generations and the armed forces.”

The Never Such Innocence ceremony was part of a centenary education project engaging children through learning and art, ensuring a cultural legacy. It culminates in a book, released on November 7, containing poetry, art and song from children across the country.

Albany Academy student Morrigan said: “To me it was all about the darkness of french warfare and the anonymity of each solider.

Morrigan's art project 'Behind Each Man'

“He could be anyone, yet he is also a specific man – but we don’t know who he is as he doesn’t turn around to show his face.”