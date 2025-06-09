EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick suspended by BBC after using disabled slur while filming Strictly in Blackpool

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 11:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An EastEnders star has been suspended by the BBC after using an abelist slur while filming strictly in Blackpool.

Jamie Borthwick, 30, who plays Jay Brown in the BBC soap opera, is said to have made the offensive remark against people with disabilities on a phone video while the Strictly cast were at Blackpool Tower Ballroom last November.

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick | PA

As first reported by The Sun, the video emerged of the actor, who plays Jay Brown on the soap, using the term to describe the people of Blackpool, the town where the show was being filmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In it, he was seen using an offensive term to describe disabled people in Blackpool, the seaside town where the show was being filmed for its annual special.

The Gazette and it’s sister site the Lancashire Evening Post have chosen not to name the word.

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “This language is entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect at the BBC.

“We have robust processes in place for this.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas on the Strictly Come Dancing Live! tourJamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas on the Strictly Come Dancing Live! tour
Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas on the Strictly Come Dancing Live! tour

In his statement to the Sun on Sunday, Borthwick said: "I want to apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for the words I used in the video showing my reaction to making it through Blackpool week on Strictly.”

He added: "It is no excuse, but I did not fully understand the derogatory term I used and its meaning.

"That is on me completely.

"Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did."

Blackpool Tower Ballroom.Blackpool Tower Ballroom.
Blackpool Tower Ballroom. | National World

Blackpool Conservative group leader Councillor Paul Galley said he was ‘appalled and deeply disappointed’ by the use of language.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I am appalled and deeply disappointed by the reported use of a deeply offensive and outdated disability slur to describe the people of Blackpool.

“Such language is completely unacceptable in any context-let alone when referring to a proud, diverse, and welcoming community like ours.”

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

He added: “Words matter, and the use of such derogatory terms is not only hurtful to people with disabilities, but also profoundly disrespectful to the residents of Blackpool. Blackpool is a town known for its resilience, warmth, and inclusivity and I am proud to call it home.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Borthwick won the Strictly 2023 Christmas special with Nancy Xu, and won the best actor gong at the Inside Soap Awards in September that year.

It is unclear how long his suspension is for or if he will be allowed to return to the BBC show.

Related topics:EastendersBBCBlackpoolBlackpool Tower BallroomStrictly Come Dancing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice