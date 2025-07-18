A dozen men involved in flooding East Lancashire with cocaine have been jailed following a major police operation to dismantle an organised crime group operating across the region

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The convictions come after a long-running investigation by Lancashire Police, codenamed Operation Chelsea, which uncovered a complex drug supply network centred around key figure Darren McKenzie, who sourced large quantities of cocaine and distributed them to street dealers in Hyndburn, Darwen and beyond.

The group operated between September 2023 and January 2024 and was brought down following months of intelligence gathering, arrests and forensic phone analysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren McKenzie was identified as the head of the organised crime group (OCG) | Lancashire Police

All 13 men have now been sentenced following hearings at Preston Crown Court earlier this week.

Organised network uncovered

The investigation began in December 2023 with the arrest of Deon Houghton, a known drug dealer.

His communications led officers to McKenzie, identified as the head of the organised crime group (OCG).

Houghton - described as McKenzie’s “trusted lieutenant”- is due to be sentenced later this year as part of a separate drugs case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation began in December 2023 with the arrest of Deon Houghton, a known drug dealer | Lancashire Police

When McKenzie was arrested and remanded in January 2024, police seized his phone, uncovering detailed evidence of drug supply, debts and the structure of the network.

This led to the identification of several street-level dealers who sourced cocaine directly from him, often on credit.

Police say the OCG’s hierarchy was well organised, with McKenzie at the top, distributing drugs through a trusted group of suppliers and dealers who operated locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrests and raids

A coordinated strike on March 5, 2024 resulted in the arrest of 11 further suspects. Raids across Accrington, Clayton-le-Moors, Great Harwood and Oswaldtwistle uncovered drugs, cash, weapons, and other paraphernalia.

At Daniel Scholes’ home in Accrington, officers seized mobile phones, drugs, £500 in cash and weapons.

At Michael Wyre’s home in Oswaldtwistle, they found cocaine, drug equipment and £260 in cash.

At Joshua Bray’s property in Accrington, cocaine, mobile phones and around £500 were recovered.

At Eamonn Wyre’s home, also in Accrington, cocaine, weapons, a Rolex watch and cash were found.

Raids across Accrington, Clayton-le-Moors, Great Harwood and Oswaldtwistle uncovered drugs, cash, weapons, and other paraphernalia | Lancashire Police

Sentences

The following men were sentenced at Preston Crown Court:

Deon Houghton, 40, Clayton-le-Moors - Conspiracy to supply cocaine - six years and three months

Darren McKenzie, 36, no fixed address – Conspiracy to supply cocaine – five years

Martin Day, 54, no fixed address – Conspiracy to supply cocaine – six years

Daniel Cregg, 48, no fixed address – Conspiracy to supply cocaine – six years and three months

Joshua Bray, 31, Accrington – Conspiracy to supply cocaine – three years and nine months

Daniel Scholes, 34, Accrington – Conspiracy to supply cocaine – three years and nine months

Liam Threlfall, 29, Great Harwood – Concerned in supply of cocaine and conspiracy to import and supply cannabis –three and a half years

Allen Aggrey, 44, Droylsden – Concerned in supply of cocaine – two-year suspended sentence

Jake Duxbury, 27, Accrington – Concerned in supply of cocaine – two-year suspended sentence

Eamonn Wyre, 57, Accrington – Concerned in supply of cocaine – two-year suspended sentence

Michael Wyre, 39, Oswaldtwistle – Concerned in supply of cocaine – two-year suspended sentence

Judson Hickey, 25, Clayton-le-Moors – Concerned in supply of cocaine – two-year suspended sentence

Lee Murray, 43, Accrington – Conspiracy to supply cocaine – two-year suspended sentence

(TOP L-R) Daniel Cregg, Martin Day and Joshua Bray (BOTTOM L-R) Liam Threlfall and Daniel Scholes | Lancashire Police

‘We will dismantle drug networks’

Det Sgt Stu Peall, of the East Exploitation Team, said: “These men were all cogs in an effort to push cocaine throughout East Lancashire.

“We will continue to target those who seek to sell Class A drugs on the streets of Lancashire, dismantle their drug empires and put them before the courts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action forms part of Operation Warrior, Lancashire Police’s wider strategy to combat serious and organised crime, aligned with Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw’s Fighting Crime Plan.

Mr Grunshaw said: “Successful outcomes like this demonstrate the tireless work being done to protect the public and show that Lancashire is taking a relentless approach to tackling organised crime.

“Strong deterrents and proactive enforcement, driven by local intelligence, are essential. Equally important is early intervention to stop crime before it escalates and to break the cycle of reoffending.”