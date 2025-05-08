Dry and sunny weather forecast for Lancashire this weekend as temperatures climb to 22C

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 19:38 BST
A glorious weekend awaits Lancashire, with sunny skies and temperatures climbing to 22C.

The dry spell looks set to continue through the week, offering plenty of sunshine and mild warmth.

A glorious weekend awaits Lancashire | Megan Newman

Here’s the weather forecast:

Friday, May 9

A dry and often sunny day, with some patchy fair weather clouds developing.

After a chilly start, temperatures will rise in the strong May sunshine.

Expect lighter winds than in recent days.

Max: 19C | Min: 7C

Saturday, May 10

A sunny day with clear skies, ideal for outdoor activities.

Max: 21C | Min: 8C

Sunday, May 11

Sunny at first, becoming partly cloudy by nightfall.

Perfect for a walk or picnic, but expect a slight chill after sunset.

Max: 22C | Min: 10C

Monday, May 12

A mostly sunny day with clear skies.

Max: 23C | Min: 9C

Tuesday, May 13

Another bright and sunny day.

Max: 21C | Min: 8C

Wednesday, May 14

Sunny throughout the day, with clear skies.

Max: 20C | Min: 7C

Thursday, May 15

A sunny day to round out the week.

Max: 20C | Min: 8C

