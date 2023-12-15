Drug addict stubbed out cigarette on girlfriend & threw a knife at her

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drug addict who stubbed a cigarette out on his girlfriend and threw a knife at her in a violent rage has been sent to prison by a judge in Preston.

Michael Gadsby admitted assaulting his partner after a night out, causing her multiple injuries including burns, bite marks, cuts and bruises when he appeared at the city's Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recorder Michelle Brown heard this was not the first time Gadsby, of no fixed address, had been in court for assaulting Joanna Creighton.

Jailing him for two years she told him: "I am satisfied that she was somewhat vulnerable due to your previous abuse. Fortunately her injuries were not significant."

Barrister Katie Walden, prosecuting, told the court the couple had been returning home at around 1am from a friend's house where Gadsby had been taking drugs. Suddenly he grabbed her and bit her lip, saying: "That's love isn't it."

Back home in Skelmersdale he was irritated because he couldn't find the TV remote control and told her she "had better find it quick." They were watching TV in bed and he warned her that if she answered back he would hurt her or throw something at her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then he threw a mug at his partner's head, followed by the contents of an ashtray. He took a lit cigarette and stubbed it out on her hand and on her forearm.

He then threw a lamp at her, hitting her on the elbow. Finally he threw a pen knife at her face, cutting her above her eye.

In the morning Miss Creighton went to a local newsagent shop for help and because of her visible injuries the police were called.

Drug addict stubbed out cigarette on girlfriend & threw a knife at her

In a victim statement she said she had been suffering from depression and low moods since the attack. She said she was extremely anxious all the time, especially when going out, and was forever looking over her shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her injuries included bruising to both eyes and forehead, a small cut over one eye, a bite mark on her lip for which she had needed antibiotics, a tender arm and cigarette marks to her left hand and forearm which she said were "particularly horrible and very painful."

Miss Walden said Gadsby's record showed 31 convictions for 48 offences including a number for violence - one in July 2021 when he was jailed for eight weeks for battery against Miss Creighton.

Gadsby's barrister Daniel Bramhall told the judge his client's life had been "blighted by drugs" which he had taken since the age of 13. The drugs had had an impact on his mental health.

He added: "Mr Gadsby has used his time in custody (on remand) fruitfully and has engaged with drugs courses. He has not used drugs at all, save Spice and cannabis which he took on the very start of his time on remand. So he has been drug free for a number of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These offences all flow from him consuming drugs. On the day he says he lashed out and lost control. He recognises he has done wrong and has shown remorse. He acknowledges there was no justification for his actions whatsoever.

"His consumption of drugs led him to embark on this sustained attack on his partner. He acknowledges he does need to take steps going forward, he realises his past doesn't paint a very happy picture. He wants and hopes to put his drug-taking behind him and he wants to turn a corner."