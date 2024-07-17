Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drone footage has captured the devstating aftermath of a fatal house fire in Blackpool.

Officers from Lancashire Police were called to Peter Street in Central Blackpool around 2.39am this morning.

On their arrival they found a fire raging in a terraced property and a woman in her 20’s deceased at the scene.

A man in his 20s was also later pronounced deceased at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Two children were also taken to hospital for treatment. One of them was in a “very poorly condition”, police said.

All four are believed to have been living at the property. Neighbours say it was a couple and their two children.

In a press conference this afternoon, Chief Supt Mike Gladwin, Lancashire Police’s West Divisional Commander, urged people to stay away from the area as fire investigators and forensics carried out their inquiries.

He stressed at this stage investigators were ‘open minded’ about the cause of the devastating fire.

A small number of nearby properties have also been evacuated and will not be able to return until after the investigation.

There is a cordon on Peter Street blocking access between Shelbourne Road and Victory Road.

Fire engines and CSI officers are on the scene.

The drone footage captures the damage to the property which has been partially covered with a white sheet by police.