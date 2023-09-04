Drivers in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A585, from 8am September 1 2023 to 8pm January 2 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 and M6, junction 32 Heavy traffic and TM Embargo due to Blackpool Illuminations.

• M61, from 9pm September 3 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions J6 to J8 - lane closure for barriers.

• M6, from 8pm July 3 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, jct nine - M6 lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 both directions J4 to J1 - carriageway closure for communications.

• M58, from 8pm September 5 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, jct 26 to 29 lane closures and slip road closures due to electrical works.

• M61, from 8pm September 7 to 5am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to 8 - lane closure for communications.

• M61, from 9pm September 8 to 5am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, junction 6 to junction 8 - hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M61, from 9pm September 10 to 5am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 North and southbound, junction 9 - eight Lane closures due to horticultural works.

• M61, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, junction 9 to junction 8 - Lane closure for Horticulture.

• M61, from 9pm September 12 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 8 - Lane closure for Horticulture.

• M61, from 9pm September 13 to 5am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 8 - Lane closure for Horticulture.

• M61, from 9pm September 17 to 5am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound, J6 to J8 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• M6, from 8am September 18 to 6pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J30 to J29 lane closure for horticulture works.

• M6, from 8pm September 7 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 both directions M6 to J8 - carriageway closure for communications.

