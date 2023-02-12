Six fire engines, including one from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, were called to an incident in New Hall Hey Road at around 4.35pm on Sunday (February 12).

The command support unit from Blackburn and the aerial ladder platform were also called to the incident which involved a commercial building.

“The fire is well alight and has spread to the roof,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A commercial building went up in flames in New Hall Hey Road, Rawtenstall (Credit: Google)

“Crews are currently tackling the blaze and there is a large smoke plume, so if you can see or smell smoke, please close your windows and doors.”

The roads around Cobblers Inn were also closed while emergency service tackled the blaze, with residents urged to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “Please try and avoid the roads around the Cobblers Inn on New Hall Hey Road due to an ongoing fire incident.