The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are already in place or are expected to take place this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Lancashire will have 27 National Highways road closures to watch out for.

And most are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows that nine closures are already in place or are expected to take place this week:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 8pm December 1 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions J9 to M6 - lane closure for communications.

• M6, from 8pm December 14 to 4am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 31 northbound, exit slip road, closure of slip road to test lighting columns.

• M6, from 9pm December 18 to 5am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, Terminal Island and junction 1 lane closures and carriageway closures due to general maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm March 10 2023 to 6am February 17 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, Lane closures for Heating Strengthening on bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 8pm December 14 to 4am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 31 northbound, exit slip road, closure of slip road to test lighting columns.

• M6, from 8pm November 23 2023 to 6am January 16 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to 32, Various Lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for road marking and stud renewal.

• M6, from 9.30am December 4 to 3.30pm December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, Lane one closures for shrub planting.

• M6, from 9pm December 8 to 5am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J27 to J28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

Road closures this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M55, from 8pm September 3 to 6am December 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 33 and M55 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 1, Lane closures and carriageway closures for waterproofing bridge deck.

• M55, from 9.30am December 5 to 4pm December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane one closures for shrub planting.

• A585, from 8pm October 30 to 6am December 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A585 northbound and southbound, M55, junction 3 to Dock Road, carriageway closures for Street lighting LED Upgrades.

• A585, from 8am September 1 2023 to 8pm January 2 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 and M6, junction 32 Heavy traffic and TM Embargo due to Blackpool Illuminations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A585, from midday, May 23 2023 to 11.59pm March 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A585 northbound and southbound, Windy Harbour to Norcross Roundabout traffic signals, narrow lanes and roundabout ring management Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement Scheme.

• M65, from 9pm December 16 to 5am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, Terminal Island to junction 2 - carriageway closure for Horticultural works.

• M65, from 9pm December 17 to 5am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, Terminal Island and junction 1 lane closures and carriageway closures due to general maintenance works.

• M65, from 8am November 27 to 5am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 both directions J10 to J10 - carriageway closure for drainage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M65, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 both directions J9 to J10 - lane closure for barriers.

• M65, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 both directions J9 to J11 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

• M65, from 9pm December 18 to 5am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 both directions J8 to J9 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• M65, from 10pm December 4 to 5am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to 5 lane closure and carriageway closure due to rail works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M65, from 9pm December 8 to 5am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to junction 5 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• M65, from 9pm December 9 to 5am December 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to junction 4 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• M65, from 9pm December 10 to 5am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to junction 4 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• M65, from 9pm December 11 to 5am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to 4 lane closures and carriageway closures due to general maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M65, from 9pm December 12 to 5am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to 4 lane closures and carriageway closures due to general maintenance works.

• M58, from 9pm December 9 to 5am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 both directions, junction 4 to junction 4 - lane closure for horticulture. • M58, from 8pm December 11 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 5 to M6 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.