A driver who tore through 30mph zones in Lancashire at 71mph and caused serious injuries to another man in a collision has been sentenced.

Max Street, now 20, drove at speeds of at least 71mph in a 30mph zone on Blackamoor Road in Blackburn.

His Skoda Fabia collided with a Toyota Prius taxi causing serious injuries to both the driver and the passenger.

The driver, 67, was left with life changing injuries and the passenger made a full recovery.

Mr Street suffered minor injuries.

The collision happened at about 9.45pm on Friday, April 28th, 2023 near Guide.

Mr Street, of Fern Street, Farnworth, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced on Tuesday (November 5th) at Preston Crown Court to 20 months, suspended for two years, 250 hours community service, and three years disqualification from driving.

Sgt Paul McCurrie, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Mr Street was clearly driving dangerously at speeds well in excess of the speed limit and if he had not been doing so this collision, which left a man with some significant life changing injuries, would never have occurred.

“I hope this sentence will make Mr Street reflect on his behaviour and change it. In the meantime, we remain committed to making the county’s roads safer by reducing casualties and targeting criminals and bringing them to justice.”