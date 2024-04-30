Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A driver stopped on the M6 was found with £39,000 of cocaine.

Lancashire Police have charged Paul Bourne, of no fixed address after the seizure of cocaine with a street value of more than £39,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A driver stopped on the M6 was found with £39,000 of cocaine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers stopped a Leon Seat on the M6 northbound, near to junction 34 at Lancaster, at 1.20pm on Sunday.

A quantity of cocaine was found in the car and a 43-year-old man was arrested.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the 43-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.