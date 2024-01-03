The Secret Garden Glamping makes a splash next week on the new BBC1 series of Dragon's Den .

Derry Green of The Secret Garden Glamping pitches on Dragon's Den

It's the UK's most booked glamping site and it's nestled right here in the Lancashire countryside - but owner Derry Green wanted to showcase the incredible luxury glamping in a bid to expand nationally.

It's a highly anticipated episode which promises an unforgettable showcase of luxury glamping at its finest.

For Derry, who is the visionary behind its success, he is hoping for a prosperous deal from the dragons.

He said: "This is a momentous occasion for us.

"Dragons' Den is the perfect platform to showcase the magic we've created here at The Secret Garden Glamping. We believe our unique approach to glamping will resonate with the Dragons, and we're eager to share our story with the world."

The Secret Garden Glamping is a project Derry started with his children in lockdown of 2020 as a place in the garden for them to spend time.

One of the exquisite glamping pads

They are now the most viewed, most followed, and most booked Glamping site in the UK with nearly half a billion views online and the Skelmersdale site is also fully booked for around two years in advance. If all goes well on the show, it is set to expand its offering across the country.

"I went on the show to see if I could take my “Dad Build” with the kids to a national audience and was one of the greatest experiences of my life." Dragons' Den, the renowned reality show where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of successful investors, will feature Secret Garden Glamping in an episode that promises thrills, suspense, and, hopefully, a prosperous deal.

The Secret Garden Glamping has successfully redefined the booming glamping experience by combining the tranquillity of nature with the comfort of luxurious amenities. The sites boast spacious and beautifully decorated units, private outdoor spaces, and a range of thoughtful touches that create an unforgettable escape.