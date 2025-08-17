Leaders of West Lancashire Borough Council are backing community calls for 24-hour adult and children’s A&E services at Ormskirk Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion, carried at a recent meeting of Full Council, comes as the Shaping Care Together Joint Committee considers the future of urgent and emergency care provision across the former Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Trust catchment area.

The options presented by the Committee bring both adult and children’s A&E provision to one location - that being either Ormskirk Hospital or Southport Hospital.

20km away from emergency care

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ormskirk Hospital’s central location within the catchment area places nearly all residents within a 10 kilometre radius. However, the Joint Committee has expressed a preference for co-location at Southport Hospital, which would leave Ormskirk, and the whole West Lancashire borough, without A&E services and place some residents over 20 kilometres away from emergency care.

The Council believes that all residents across West Lancashire, Southport and Formby deserve equal access to world-class NHS services, free at the point of delivery. Therefore, round-the-clock provision of both adult and children’s A&E services at Ormskirk Hospital would provide the greatest accessibility for the greatest number of people. This should include restoration of a full 24hr Children’s A&E service at Ormskirk, which has been closed overnight since 2020, despite the change being considered a temporary move at the time.

The Council has now committed to submit a formal response to the consultation advocating for the co-location of services at Ormskirk Hospital, which will include a report led by the Council’s Health & Wellbeing officers.

Google

Councillor Vickie Cummins, Lead Member for Health & Wellbeing, said: “We strongly believe all residents in the catchment area affected by this decision are best-served by 24hr A&E services being reinstated in Ormskirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of our residents do not drive and public transport can be an issue, so travelling 20 kilometres to access urgent care is impractical and difficult. To now lose the children’s A&E department will be another blow and extremely concerning for anyone with a young family.

"Services for Lancashire residents is already complex due to NHS Integrated Care Board (ICB) boundaries, and Southport Hospital sitting in Merseyside, meaning West Lancashire has no voice in decision-making. Moving A&E to Southport, outside Lancashire ICB, risks further fragmentation, especially during local government reorganisation.

“Centrally located services would make getting emergency care a far more reasonable option for everyone. I urge everyone in the Borough to make their voices heard by taking part in the consultation.”

Have your say

Residents are encouraged to participate in the consultation and make their views heard by visiting: About the consultation | Your Say Shaping Care Together

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also a number of public Q&A sessions residents can attend to find out more:

- Online session, Wednesday 20 August, 5.30pm to 7pm

- Online session, Tuesday 26 August, 1pm to 2.30pm

- Banks - The Hub, Tuesday 2 September, 1pm to 2.30pm

- Skelmersdale - Greenhill Community Hub, Tuesday 2 September, 5.30pm to 7pm

- Tarleton - Mere Brow Village Hall, Tuesday 16 September, 5.30pm to 7pm

- Ormskirk - Ministry Centre, Christ Church, Aughton, Tuesday 23 September, 5.30pm to 7pm

Visit About the consultation | Your Say Shaping Care Together to register for one of the sessions.

The consultation closes on 3 October 2025.