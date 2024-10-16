Dog walkers face fines if they ignore Bag It, Bin It campaign to keep Blackpool's streets clean
Owners caught failing to pick up their dog's mess will be fined £100 while messages warning people to 'Bag It, Bin It' will once more be sprayed on pavements around the town. The campaign, which officially launches on Monday October 21, is being spearheaded by the council's waste management company Enveco.
Although last year just three penalty notices were issued for dog fouling, the company says this is due to the difficulty in witnessing the offence. But people can also be fined if they are found not to be carrying poo bags on more than one occasion.
Last year's Bag It, Bin It campaign saw Enveco staff directly interact with 584 dog walkers with almost all of them complying with the rules. A total of 150 street stencils reinforcing the clean-up message were used around the town.
Enveco says enforcement will be even stronger this year with fines issued to any dog walkers witnessed not picking up their dog’s mess.
Officers will also be issuing formal warnings to those without the means to pick up after their dog. Warnings are recorded for two years, and should a dog walker be found not to have poo bags on a subsequent occasion a fixed penalty notice will be issued.
There will also be incentives for dog owners to ensure they do clean up with rewards including a month's supply of dog food.
Chair of Enveco’s Board, Coun Adrian Hoyle said: "We’re proud to see the continued success of the Bag It, Bin It campaign, which demonstrates thepower of community and corporate collaboration in creating a cleaner, more responsible Blackpool.
"At Enveco, we believe that small, everyday actions can lead to meaningful change, and we are committed to working with residents, businesses, and the council to keep our streets safe and pleasant for everyone.”
To find out more about the full campaign and/or request a dog stencil go to: www.enveconw.co.uk/bag-it-bin-it
