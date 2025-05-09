Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disgruntled parent has vented their anger at what they believe to be a VE Day 'snub' by a school.

Posting in a public Facebook page with over 50k members, the parent said that they were shocked at finding out that Runshaw College had decided to hold a ‘culture day’ yesterday in place of VE Day.

A disgruntled parent has vented their outrage at Runshaw College over a VE Day 'snub'. | Google

The post read: “Just to let the parents that send their kids to Runshaw College know, decided today, of all days, to totally ignore VE Day and any two minute silence in favour of ‘culture day’ which included Bollywood, Caribbean dancing, cultural fashion show.

“I bet the fallen would really appreciate the total lack of respect and care that went into the planning of something that could have happened on any other day.”

The frustrated person added: “These ‘managers’ are charged with developing the workforce of tomorrow, yet apparently care little for the sacrifices of so many.

“One word sums up mindset of those in charge of Runshaw College, pathetic.”

The post drew a lot of comments from other parents with one calling the decision ‘disrespectful’, while another added it was ‘disappointing’.

A spokesperson for the school said they did celebrate VE Day. | UGC

However, a spokesperson for the college which is based at Langdale Road in Leyland said this was not the case.

They said: “Students and staff at Runshaw came together on Thursday 8 May to commemorate Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

“With activities across Campus, the college not only remembered the sacrifices of British forces but also honoured the contributions of Commonwealth countries whose servicemen and women played a vital role in securing peace.”

VE Day, which marks the formal acceptance by Allied forces of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender on May 8, 1945, is traditionally a time to reflect on the bravery of those who served.

Speaking following the event, Runshaw College principal Clare Russell, said: “As a college we are proud of our work to promote the British values that our armed forces fought for and which bind us together as a community.

“We remember too that this was not solely a British effort; millions from across the Commonwealth—India, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Africa and the Caribbean - also fought with courage and conviction to secure the freedoms we enjoy today.”