Developers dream - land with permission for 41 homes on offer for this surprising price in Lancashire
The three-acre site south of Blackwood Road, Stacksteads, Bacup, was granted permission in May 2022 for the estate, with a condition that work must be started within three years. The land is now being offered for £1.5m by agent Beresford Adams, which describes the proposition as a “fantastic opportunity”.
The approved plans are for 30 per cent of the homes to be affordable, and 18 of the dwellings to be bungalows. All development is subject to the demolition of an existing two-storey detached house as well as the construction of access roads, landscaping and associated works.
The land formed part the former Brandwood Quarries site and was desrived as “derelict” at the time of the application in 2021. The agent for applicant The Heaton Group, at the time said: “The scheme will deliver a high quality and attractive residential development in a landscaped setting. It will bring forward a site that is identified in the emerging Rossendale Local Plan and in so doing will regenerate a vacant site in need of investment and renewal.”