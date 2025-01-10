Cute Rossendale pub home of quirky 'Henpecked Husband Society' is up for sale
The Shepherds Inn, in Haslingden Road, Rossendale, was the former meeting place of the Henpecked Husband’s Society founded in 1845. Today it is a much-loved community free house pub, known for its darts, quizes and country music nights.
It’s gone on the market with Keenans and could be yours for £300,000 - a slash in price from when it was advertised in 2023 for £360,000.
What do you get?
The pub, which is part of a terraced row, comprises of an open plan bar area with a complimentary darts/sports room which can fit up to 60 people in. To the rear is an outdoor area that can cater for 40 people. There’s also a kitchen/stock room, wine store, basement cellar and toilets.
To the first and second floors, there’s “luxury” living accommodation - and potential to create a duplex apartment.
The agent said: “Situated to the first floor is an attractive owner's private apartment comprising; large open plan living space, breakfast kitchen, two double bedrooms, luxury bathroom, separate shower room, and office space. To the second floor there are three currently unused rooms which could be converted in to additional bedrooms creating a large duplex apartment.”
