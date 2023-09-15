News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Cops officially investigating claim juror offered £20k to fix trial
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Detectives officially investigating claim juror offered £20k to fix Fleetwood Town boss Andy Pilley's trial

Disgraced businessman Andy Pilley, who also owns a number of energy companies, was jailed for 13 years for mis-selling expensive energy contracts to the tune of £15m in July.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives are officially investigating whether a juror at a trial of Fleetwood Town Football Club owner Andy Pilley was offered £20,000 to find him guilty.

Disgraced businessman Andy Pilley, who also owns a number of energy companies, was jailed for 13 years for mis-selling expensive energy contracts to the tune of £15m in July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now a juror at the Preston Crown Court trial, whrich ran from October to March, has told the Mail Sport he was approached in a park by two ‘thick-set’ men and offered a bribe.

Most Popular
Andy Pilley has been at the helm of Fleetwood Town for 20 yearsAndy Pilley has been at the helm of Fleetwood Town for 20 years
Andy Pilley has been at the helm of Fleetwood Town for 20 years

The whistleblower says he was approached as the trial was being heard and told there would be ‘consequences’ should he not accept the bribe, which others on the jury had allegedly taken.

In a panic, he fled overseas and was excused from duty. But when Pilley was locked up for more than a decade after being found guilty of fraud, the juror, who has asked to remain anonymous, reported the matter to police.

He says hours later they informed him they would not be taking the matter further.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The juror said: "Everyone deserves a fair trial and people need to know what happened."

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We’ve reviewed the complaint and it’s now with CID to make further enquiries and we will be in touch with the complainant."

READ MORE

Victims of Fleetwood Town football boss Andy Pilley describe fraud as ‘inhumane’ and leaving them suicidal

Disgraced Fleetwood Town Football Club owner Andy Pilley jailed at Preston Crown Court for £15m fraud

Here is what Judge Graham Knowles had to say to Andy Pilley and his co-accused at Preston Crown Court

Related topics:Fleetwood TownCourtsLancashire PoliceSpokesmanFraud