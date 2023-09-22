News you can trust since 1886
Detectives investigating murder of Matthew Daulby, 19, from Ormskirk charge 10 people with violent disorder

Nineteen-year-old Matthew was found a short distance away with stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Matthew sadly died later in hospital.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Dectectives investigating the death of a Lancashire teenager have charged 10 more people.

Officers from Lancashire Police attended Railway Road, Ormskirk at 12.05am on July 29 to reports of an ongoing disturbance.

Matthew Daulby died in hospital after he was found with stab injuries near Railway Road, Ormskirk (Credit: Lancashire Police)Matthew Daulby died in hospital after he was found with stab injuries near Railway Road, Ormskirk (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Matthew Daulby died in hospital after he was found with stab injuries near Railway Road, Ormskirk (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Matthew’s loved are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post mortem examination established that the cause of Matthew’s death was a stab wound.

Officers have continued to investigate the altercation which resulted in Matthew receiving his fatal injuries.

As a result of those enquiries, we have charged the following 10 people with conspiracy to commit violent disorder. They have all been bailed to appear before magistrates in Preston next month.

  1. Callaghan Worden, 19, of Pennine Way, Liverpool.
  2. Jay Evans, 19, of Bartlett Close, Maghull.
  3. Harry Lewis, 19, of Southport Road, Lydiate.
  4. Sam Hopgood, 19, of Green Lane, Maghull.
  5. Lewis Kehoe, 19, of Columbine Close, Liverpool.
  6. Sean Ball, 19, of Virginia Avenue, Liverpool.
  7. Ryan Ronan, 19, of North Mount Road, Kirby.
  8. Bradley Kehoe, 18, of Willsford Avenue, Melling.
  9. Alfie Forsythe, 19, of Lathom Drive, Liverpool.
  10. Louis Booth, 18, of Sefton Lane, Liverpool.

We have previously charged two men with Matthew’s murder.

Finley Cook, 20, of Heskin Lane, Ormskirk, and Henry Houghton, 18, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, have been remanded into custody to stand trial in November.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information on the whereabouts of a man they want to speak to as part of their ongoing enquiries.

Thomas DuresThomas Dures
Thomas Dures

Thomas Dures, 19, has links to Aughton and Liverpool.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Thomas Dures is asked to call 101, quoting log 1007 of July 29, 2023. For immediate sightings call 999.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. You can upload information and footage directly here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L14-PO1

