Detectives identify suspect after boy, 11, shot with airgun in Roadtrain Avenue, Leyland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The victim, 11, was playing football with friends in the back garden of a house on Roadtrain Avenue in Leyland on Monday evening when the ball went over a fence.
As the boy climbed the fence to look over, he was hit in the head by a metal pellet fired from what is thought to be an air weapon.
He suffered a fractured skull and was taken to Alder Hey hospital for surgery. He is now recovering.
The incident. happened around 7.20pm on Monday.
Following a number of enquiries police said they have now identified someone. That person is another juvenile.
Det Insp Paul Mulrooney, of South CID, said: “I’m grateful to those who have come forward with information so far. We have now identified someone, and we will be speaking to that individual in due course. We are confident there is no wider risk to anyone in the community.
“Thankfully the victim’s injuries are not serious, and he is making a good recovery.”