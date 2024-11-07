Detectives appeal for information after six men in BMW X5 and Land Rover ambush and attack man in Accrington
Police were called at around 8.30am yesterday to Wordsworth Road, Accrington, to a report of assault.
They found that a man in his 50s had been assaulted by six men who were travelling in a Land Rover and a BMW X5.
One of the vehicles had collided with the front of the victim’s car and the other with the rear of the car.
The suspects had got out of their vehicles and attacked the victim with weapons, with him suffering injuries to his legs and face.
Detectives said they believe the incident was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the community.
Also, officrrs said they were aware a video of the assault had been shared on social media and they urge people not to share it further.
Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Denson of Lancashire Police said: “This was a violent assault with weapons of a man who suffered serious injuries.
“As we investigate what happened, we are appealing for witnesses to the assault and any information.
“If anyone has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time it happened, we want you to contact the police.”
Please contact 101, quoting log 0291 of 6th November 2024.