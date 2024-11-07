Detectives are appealing for information after a man suffered series injuries after being attacked by six men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at around 8.30am yesterday to Wordsworth Road, Accrington, to a report of assault.

They found that a man in his 50s had been assaulted by six men who were travelling in a Land Rover and a BMW X5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the vehicles had collided with the front of the victim’s car and the other with the rear of the car.

The suspects had got out of their vehicles and attacked the victim with weapons, with him suffering injuries to his legs and face.

Gang attack man in Wordsworth Road, Accrington with hammers and bats | nw

Detectives said they believe the incident was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the community.

Also, officrrs said they were aware a video of the assault had been shared on social media and they urge people not to share it further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Denson of Lancashire Police said: “This was a violent assault with weapons of a man who suffered serious injuries.

“As we investigate what happened, we are appealing for witnesses to the assault and any information.

“If anyone has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time it happened, we want you to contact the police.”

Please contact 101, quoting log 0291 of 6th November 2024.