Families and loved ones of people living with dementia in Lancashire will have the chance to get expert advice as part of an ongoing series of workshops. Sandstone Care Group

Following the success of the first dementia care workshops earlier this year, Sandstone Care Group hosted a sixth event at Fleetwood Town FC, close to Fleetwood Hall Care Home, on October 29.

The free event offered its 51 attendees invaluable insights and practical strategies to support and assist their friends and family members facing dementia-related challenges. The next event will be taking place in Longridge.

Hosted by Sandstone Care Group training managers, Jay Chaplin and James Hudson, the focus of the event was empowering attendees with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the changing behaviour of individuals with dementia.

Jay, Training and Development Manager at Sandstone Care Group, said: “The aim of our workshop series is to equip family members and friends of people with dementia with effective strategies to enhance the quality of care and support for their loved ones.

“We understand that it can be incredibly challenging to care for individuals with dementia, and it is in our best interest to provide support and education to assist with caregiving in these circumstances.”

The four-hour workshop covered various topics, including understanding the different types dementia, identifying triggers, and addressing concerns that impact the lives of individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

Fleetwood Hall Care Home Manager, Joanne Warren, spoke about how the information discussed, directly relates to residents in the care home and how all of their staff are fully trained to recognise and adapt to each individual’s care needs.

Attendees were provided with comprehensive handouts and were also given the opportunity to find out more about dementia care at Fleetwood Hall Care Home.

Now, due to its continued success, the workshop scheme is set to continue across Sandstone Care homes in 2025, giving more families the chance to access vital support.

Fleetwood Hall Care Home Manager, Joanne Warren, said: “We are committed to fostering a supportive environment for our residents, and their family and friends.

“Dementia doesn’t just affect the individual, it can also be incredibly daunting and overwhelming for those close to them, particularly when a loved one starts showing signs of dementia.

“Through Sandstone’s dementia support workshops, we aim to empower caregivers with the knowledge and resources they need to enhance their loved ones’ care and give a helping hand to people when they need it most.

“If you are interested in learning more about how to care for people with dementia, I would encourage you to come along to the next session, which will be taking place at Longridge Hall Care Home."

To secure your spot at the next free dementia care workshop, taking place from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday 5 March 2025, at Longridge Hall Care Home, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/longridge-hall-care-home-free-dementia-care-workshop-tickets

For more information about Sandstone Care Group, visit: www.sandstonecare.co.uk