A decision has been made on the future of a jailed Blackpool Victoria Hospital nurse who illegally drugged patients on stroke unit.

Catherine Hudson, who was jailed for seven years and two months in December 2023 for illegally sedating two patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and conspiring with a junior colleague to sedate a third, has been struck off the nursing register by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) at a hearing held this week.

What happened?

Police were alerted by hospital chiefs in November 2018 after a student nurse on a work placement said Hudson suggested administering un-prescribed zopiclone, a sleeping pill, to elderly patient Aileen Scott.

The whistleblower was further troubled when Hudson commented: "Well, she’s got a DNAR (do not attempt resuscitation) in place so she wouldn't be opened up if she died or like if it came to any harm."

She was said to be "shocked" when Hudson then took a strip of zopiclone from her tunic pocket and administered the sedative. Prosecutors said a "culture of abuse" was revealed on the unit when police examined WhatsApp phone messages between Band 5 nurse Hudson and Band 4 assistant practitioner Wilmot, along with other staff members.

Hudson wrote about one of her victims, Sheila Clarke: “I sedated one of them to within an inch of her life lol. Bet she's flat for a week haha xxx.” In a message exchange about an elderly male patient, who cannot be named for legal reasons, Hudson wrote: "I'm going to kill bed 5 xxx."

Wilmot replied: "Pmsl (pissing myself laughing) well tonight sedate him to high heaven lol xxx." Already in my head to give him double!!" The next evening, Hudson messaged Wilmot: "If bed 5 starts he will b getting sedated to hell pmsfl. I'll get u the abx (antibiotic) xxx."

Later, Hudson wrote: "I've just sedated him lol he was gearing up to start (laughing emoji) xxx." Wilmot said: "Pmsl (tablet and hypodermic needle emojis) praise the lord Xxx."

Catherine Hudson (left), 54, was found guilty of giving unprescribed sedatives to two patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 2017 and 2018. She was also convicted of conspiring with Charlotte Wilmot (right), 48, to give a sedative to a third patient | Lancashire Police

Sentencing, Judge Altham said: "To her (Wilmot) he was a nuisance, a troublemaker. Sedation was a cause of humour, satisfaction and ultimately celebration." Giving evidence, both defendants denied all the allegations and claimed the private messages were "banter" and not supposed to be taken seriously.

They said the "gallows humour" was the venting of their frustrations at working in a chronically understaffed unit. Hudson was found guilty by a jury of three counts of ill-treating patients and she was also convicted of conspiring with her junior colleague to inappropriately sedate another patient. Hudson admitted a number of offences of conspiring to steal drugs and medication from the hospital and perverting the course of justice.

Hudson, of Coriander Close, admitted various offences of theft of drugs and medication from the hospital and was jailed for seven years and two months. Wilmot, of Bowland Crescent, Blackpool, had admitted several offences of conspiracy to steal medication and was sentenced to three years.

During sentencing, the judge said of a patient: “Her illness was to be mocked and her vulnerability was to be exploited to give them an easy life.”

Blackpool Victoria Hospital | National World

‘Particularly deplorable’

The nursing misconduct panel found Hudson’s “ill-treatment of vulnerable stroke patients over a prolonged period of time particularly deplorable”, a report published this week said. In light of the seriousness of the convictions and there being no evidence of insight, remorse or strengthening of practice, the panel determined there was a high risk of Hudson’s behaviour being repeated.

A report from the misconduct hearing said: “Mrs Hudson’s actions were significant departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse and in the panel’s judgement they were fundamentally incompatible with her remaining on the register.

“The panel was of the view that a member of the public would find it morally reprehensible if a nurse were allowed to practise having been convicted of ill-treatment of patients, theft of drugs and perverting the course of justice.”

As the striking-off order cannot take effect until the end of the 28-day appeal period, the panel imposed an interim suspension order for a period of 18 months to cover any potential period of appeal.

