Controversial proposals for a new retail village including McDonald’s and Starbucks outlets near to Garstang have been approved by planners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals, earmarked for a site off Garstang Bypass Road at the village of Claughton-on-Brock, amount to an enlargement and re-design of plans which were previously approved by Wyre Council last year.

Since the new Claughton-on-Brock Trade Park, plans were resubmitted in January this year, the application has attracted mixed opinions, predominantly strong objections but also some keen support from other residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retail site at Claughton-on-Brock | National World

The new site is being developed by Toll Bar Ltd, sister company of J. Robinson Building Contractors Ltd, a local, family run firm.

On Wednesday (December 4) councillors on Wyre unanimously approved the scheme.

Garstang member, Coun Alice Collinson, who was on the committee, said today: “I don’t think there is any good reason to go against it - a version of this scheme had already been approved 12 months ago.

“Garstang is growing and people are looking for additional amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some people don’t like change but things do change and you have to look to the future.”

The amended plans were validated on January 17 and after that Wyre’s planning portal was inundated with more than 450 comments, with opinions very much divided over the controversial proposals.

More than half objected to the proposals, with fears that resulting traffic disruption, noise, litter and anti-social behaviour would make life unbearable for residents of nearest community Catterall, a village less than half a mile away.

However, there was also some sizeable support for the plans, with some pointing to the convenience and the job opportunities the scheme would bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overhead view of the retail site at Claughton-on-Brock | Third party

Outline planning permission was granted in August 2023 for an application which included a 400 square metre café/restaurant for the Claughton-on-Brock Trade Park, along with the other units.

However, the more recent application includes plans to increase the McDonalds cafe/restaurant to 523 square metres and is also seeking a 24 hour opening time for it.

The latest proposals are for proposed mixed-use development comprising of 3 storage and distribution units (Use Class B8), 1 office Unit (Use Class E(g)(i)) and 2 cafe/restaurant units with drive-thru (Use Class E(b)/Sui Generis), including creation of a new access and associated works.

What residents said

One more recent objector stated: “I object to this. Why would we be in favour of building more fast food restaurants? We should be encouraging people to eat healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a market town where we support locally produced food, market gardeners growing fruit and vegetables, and local farmers. We don't want big chains being built, if that's what people want they are available in Preston or Lancaster.”

Another resident, who lives close to the application site, said: “I think there needs to be more consideration for the residential houses near this development.

“We already suffer due to the parking for the co-op and nearby shops and now we have to deal with there being a 24 hour fast food restaurant nearby which will no doubt also attract people to the area at all times of day and night.

“It would no doubt increase the pollution and noise when we are trying to settle our children for the night. In addition to this I believe this will increase the crime rate and safety of our neighbourhood and the local police simply do not have the numbers to manage such a change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some residents welcome the new amenities which the proposals would bring.

One supporter said: “With the cost of living crisis, cheap places to eat with good portion sizes are needed.McDonald's is very popular and the nearest one is Lancaster or Preston.”

Another said: “I think many on a low budget will greatly welcome this, it will bring people into the area and boost local employment and wider business. It's a great idea.”