A coroner has confirmed that the death of a Lancashire mum remains unexplained, despite the cause of the death being determined.

An inquest was held on Monday, June 3 to look into the death of 58-year-old Wendy Warburton who was found unresponsive in her Oswaldtwistle home last year.

Lancashire Police were called to reports of a sudden death at a home in Kingfisher Court at around 5.15pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and Wendy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police launched an investigation, initially treating the Lancashire mum’s death as unexplained after a post-mortem examination failed to establish a cause of death.

A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed, with the police saying at the time: “We remain open-minded about the circumstances around how Wendy died and it is vital we get answers for her family.”

Wendy Warburton was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at her home in Kingfisher Court, Oswaldtwistle, in February last year.

The suspect was never charged however and a year on from Wendy’s death, a Lancashire Police spokesperson told the Lancashire Telegraph: “Following a thorough investigation, the woman’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious. A file has been passed to HM Coroner.

“A man previously arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released with no further action in relation to that matter.”

The inquest into Wendy’s death was then held this week in which the coroner was able to confirm that Wendy had died from head and chest injuries but that it was impossible to say how she had sustained these injuries.

The coroner’s conclusion reads: “Wendy Catherine Metcalfe WARBURTON was found deceased on 25 February 2023 at her home address of 3 Kingfisher Court, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington in Lancashire. Mrs WARBURTON died as a result of head and chest injuries. It has not been possible on the available evidence to determine how Mrs Warburton came by the injuries”

Following this conclusion, we have approached Lancashire Police to see if they are reopening their investigation.

Speaking at the time of Wendy’s death, her daughters said: “We are absolutely devastated by the tragic loss of our kind and beautiful mum.

“If anyone knows any information, no matter how small, please come forward. We are desperately searching for answers, peace and closure.”