Preston man charged following spate of burglaries in Leyland and Chorley

Lancashire Police have charged a man from Preston following a spate of burglaries and attempted burglaries across Leyland and Chorley.

Police were called in the early hours of Friday May, 31, following reports of a burglary on Caton Lane in Clayton-le-Woods.

When officers arrived, they discovered a second property had also been broken into.

Lancashire Police also then received further reports of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Lancaster Lane area of Clayton-le-Woods.

A 21-year-old man found hiding in a bush nearby was arrested.

21-year-old David Lunt, 21, from Preston has been charged following a spate of burglaries.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, David Lunt, 21, of Fallow Avenue, Preston was charged with burglary in a dwelling, attempted burglary of a non-dwelling, theft from a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary of a dwelling and two counts of burglary – non dwelling.

Lunt appeared in court this week and was remanded into custody.

He will appear at Preston Crown Court on July 3 2024.

Officers are continuing to investigate reports from neighbouring streets on the same night. If you have any information, you can contact us on 101 or email [email protected]

OpDefender is a force wide campaign to crackdown on residential burglary.