Preston man charged following spate of burglaries in Leyland and Chorley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called in the early hours of Friday May, 31, following reports of a burglary on Caton Lane in Clayton-le-Woods.
When officers arrived, they discovered a second property had also been broken into.
Lancashire Police also then received further reports of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Lancaster Lane area of Clayton-le-Woods.
A 21-year-old man found hiding in a bush nearby was arrested.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, David Lunt, 21, of Fallow Avenue, Preston was charged with burglary in a dwelling, attempted burglary of a non-dwelling, theft from a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary of a dwelling and two counts of burglary – non dwelling.
Lunt appeared in court this week and was remanded into custody.
He will appear at Preston Crown Court on July 3 2024.
Officers are continuing to investigate reports from neighbouring streets on the same night. If you have any information, you can contact us on 101 or email [email protected]
OpDefender is a force wide campaign to crackdown on residential burglary.
It aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and to safeguard and support victims of crime, keeping them at the heart of investigations.