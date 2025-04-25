Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of the North West’s biggest car shows will be taking place in Lancashire soon.

Wrea Green Car Carnival will be returning on the Village Green on Sunday, May 18 from 1-3pm. The event supports Trinity Hospice, Blackpool, and even in terrible weather last year managed to raise a total of £6,320.

A minimum donation of £10 per exhibit is required, to be sent alongside an entry form, available from Sally or Christine at 01772 682159 or email [email protected] / [email protected].

Entries must be submitted by Tuesday, May 13.

Lytham Car Show

Lytham Car Show runs from 9am-4pm on Sunday, June 15. Last year the event featured more than 800 classic, modern classic, supercars and specialist cars and motorcycles.

The minimum donation required to exhibit your vehicle this year is £15. General event parking is £5 for the day opposite Lowther Pavilion on Lytham Green and visitor walk-on donations are voluntary.

Events in 2018, 2019, 21, 22, 23 & 24 have raised in excess of £85,OOO for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.