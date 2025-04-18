5 things to do next week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast
Preston
First up in Preston, the ever-popular annual Egg Rolling event on Avenham and Miller Parks returns this Easter Monday.
The tradition, which began in 1867, would have originally seen people rolling pace-eggs down the hill to see ee whose could go the furthest without breaking.
A Lancashire custom, pace eggs were traditionally decorated by wrapping the eggs in onion skins and boiling them to give the shells a golden mottled effect.
Nowadays, the egg rolling mainly sees a more modern version of rolling chocolate eggs down its steep slopes.
The event runs between 11:00am and 4pm and is of course free, just turn up!
Chorley
In Chorley the award winning musical comedian Edy Hurst brings his show ‘Wonderfull Discoverie of Witches in the Countie of Himself’ to the Chorley Theatre on Friday, April 25.
The show starts at 8pm and it’s premise is that startling revelations about his relations have led him on a “wyrd and wonderfull spirit journey of self-discoverie through the relms of the Lancashire Witch Trials and neurodivergence.”
Tickets are still available and cost £12 each.
Slightly further out, Heskin Hall is hosting its monthly classic car rally on Sunday, April 27.
Running between 10:30 am and 3:00pm, all types of classic vehicles are welcome at the rally and there is a prize for the winner.
It costs £3 to enter the competition but the event is free for those visiting to just look around.
Blackpool
Over on the Fylde Coast, Seven Drunk Nights arrives at the Blackpool Grand Theatre on Friday, April 25 direct from the West End and various world tours.
In partnership with Tourism Ireland and in association with legendary Irish pub O'Donoghues, audiences are invited to join a talented cast of seasoned musicians dedicated to bringing the music of the iconic Dubliners back to life.
This ultimate feel-good Irish show runs between 7:30 and 10:00pm and tickets start from £24.
Finally in Lytham, the iconic DJ Rusty Egan presents his Blitz Club/Visage 70s DJ set at the Lowther Pavillion on Friday, April 25.
During the evening, Rusty will be presenting an extensive 80's DJ set from his days at the Blitz Club, including tracks by Visage, the band he formed with Midge Ure, with amazing visuals on screen from the Blitz Club and the New Romantic movement.
Rusty will be accompanied on stage by singer/dancers Georgina Baillie and Chrys Columbine and he will bring a few CD and vinyl box sets to sign.
The event runs between 7:30pm and 10:30pm with tickets starting from £28.50.
