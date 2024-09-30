Date set for the owner of Great Fortune House in Cleveleys to facing prosecution over mouse droppings
Fortune Coming Ltd, faces a number of charges relating to pest control, hygiene and supervision after inspectors visited the premises on September 8, 2022.
As a result, the business and its owner Angela Lui, of Bramble Close, Wesham, were charged with 11 offences of failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygeine.
On September 8, 2022, food hygiene inspectors visited the restuarant and it is alleged mouse droppings were found in food containers and food preparation areas including worktops and kitchen shelves.
Inspectors also alleged preparation areas were not kept clean and in good order. Pest control measures were inadequate and business documents did not cover all aspects of food management such as allergies.
It is also alleged floor, oven, range cooker, rice cooker, chest freezer, butchers block and cleaning cloths were not kept clean or disinfected.
Angela Lui, is on unconditional bail and must return to Preston Magistrates Court on October 9 to answer the charges.
Inspectors revisited Great Fortune House, which is believed to have new management, on August 6 and failed to improve the restaurant’s food hygiene rating.
Inspectors awarded it a one star out of five meaning major improvements are still necessary.
