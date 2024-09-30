Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The date has been set for the owner of a Chinese restaurant in Cleveleys to face the courts over allegations mouse droppings were found on food preparation surfaces.

Fortune Coming Ltd, faces a number of charges relating to pest control, hygiene and supervision after inspectors visited the premises on September 8, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the business and its owner Angela Lui, of Bramble Close, Wesham, were charged with 11 offences of failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygeine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 8, 2022, food hygiene inspectors visited the restuarant and it is alleged mouse droppings were found in food containers and food preparation areas including worktops and kitchen shelves.

Great Fortune House | Google

Inspectors also alleged preparation areas were not kept clean and in good order. Pest control measures were inadequate and business documents did not cover all aspects of food management such as allergies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also alleged floor, oven, range cooker, rice cooker, chest freezer, butchers block and cleaning cloths were not kept clean or disinfected.

Angela Lui, is on unconditional bail and must return to Preston Magistrates Court on October 9 to answer the charges.

Inspectors revisited Great Fortune House, which is believed to have new management, on August 6 and failed to improve the restaurant’s food hygiene rating.

Inspectors awarded it a one star out of five meaning major improvements are still necessary.