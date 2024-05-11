Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the rider of the quad bike – a man in his 50s – sadly died at the scene.

A motorcyclist has died after it collided with a car.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal collision in Morecambe.

Officers were called to Marine Road West at 5.15pm yesterday following reports of a collision between a Spy 250 F1 quad bike and a Hyundai Tucson car.

Nobody has been arrested and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

Sgt Michael Higginson, from our Road Policing Team, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time.

“We know the collision happened at a time when there were lots of people in the area. I would ask anyone with information or footage which could help our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible.”