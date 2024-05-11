Dashcam appeal by Lancashire Police after motorcyclist, 51, dies in crash on Marine Road West, Morecambe

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 11th May 2024, 11:24 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 11:24 BST
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the rider of the quad bike – a man in his 50s – sadly died at the scene.

A motorcyclist has died after it collided with a car.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal collision in Morecambe.

Officers were called to Marine Road West at 5.15pm yesterday following reports of a collision between a Spy 250 F1 quad bike and a Hyundai Tucson car.

Nobody has been arrested and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

Sgt Michael Higginson, from our Road Policing Team, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time.

“We know the collision happened at a time when there were lots of people in the area. I would ask anyone with information or footage which could help our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should email SCIU@lancashire.police.uk or call 101. Quote log 1186 of 10th May 2024.

