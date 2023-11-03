News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 70s dies after crash in Brunshaw Avenue, Burnley

Lancashire Police are appealing for information after a collision in Brunshaw Avenue, Burnley shortly after 1pm yesterday.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:58 GMT
A collision between a car and four parked vehicles resulted in the death of a man.

Officers were called to Brunshaw Avenue at 1:09pm yesterday (Thursday, November 2) to a report of a collision between a Vauxhall Mokka and four parked vehicles.

 The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Officers are appealing for witness or anyone wo has any CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist them with our enquiries, please contact 101 or email [email protected].

