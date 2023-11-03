Lancashire Police are appealing for information after a collision in Brunshaw Avenue, Burnley shortly after 1pm yesterday.

A collision between a car and four parked vehicles resulted in the death of a man.

Officers were called to Brunshaw Avenue at 1:09pm yesterday (Thursday, November 2) to a report of a collision between a Vauxhall Mokka and four parked vehicles.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital, where he later died.