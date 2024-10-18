Darwen church could be demolished to make way for a new mini supermarket

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 12:43 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 12:44 BST
A church on the main road through Darwen could soon be razed to the ground and replaced with a mini supermarket.

That’s the hope of Thistlewood Properties Ltd, which has submitted plans in relation to Bolton Road United Reformed Church.

The church, which was built in 1959, closed five years ago due to falling congregation numbers and financial difficulties, and has deteriorated since. According to a planning report, the final service was taken by retired minister the Rev Lena Talbot, who said “By the end it had about 15 worshippers and was unable to raise enough income by hiring it out. It has no car park which is essential these days.”

The current building has been deemed as no longer economically viable or required by the local community, and there have been no proposals for viable community or other uses since 2019, despite extensive marketing.

The former Bolton Road United Reformed Church in DarwenThe former Bolton Road United Reformed Church in Darwen
The former Bolton Road United Reformed Church in Darwen | google

What is proposed?

Thistlewood now want to demolish the single-storey building and replace it with a new Class E convenience store with 325sqm internal floorspace plus storage and staff areas, as well as 14 customer parking spaces. Access would be taken from Ashleigh Street.

How the new shop would look, with access off Ashleigh StreetHow the new shop would look, with access off Ashleigh Street
How the new shop would look, with access off Ashleigh Street | google

It would have stone walls to three sides, including the frontage to Bolton Road, together with feature cladding. The rear elevation is to be finished in a light grey render.

The existing boundary wall to Bolton Road would be retained but with a stepped pedestrian access from Bolton Road, opposite the existing bus shelter. There would also be low-level native species shrub planting to the perimeters of the site.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.

