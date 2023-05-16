Daniel Hives was last seen on the evening of Saturday, December 10 last year.

The 29-year-old had left an address in City View, Sidings Close, Lancaster, close to the River Lune at around 9.30pm.

He has not been seen since.

It is now more than five months since Daniel Hives went missing in Lancaster (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Since his disappearance, police have searched the river and surrounding area extensively.

Det Insp Adie Knowles, of Lancaster CID, said: “Despite an extensive investigation and search, we do not know the whereabouts of Daniel.

“It is now six months since he was last seen and his family and friends are rightly very concerned about him.

Police have searched the River Lune and surrounding area extensively since his disappearance (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“We have carried out an extensive search of the area over the last few months and conducted an investigation in our attempts to find Daniel.”

Daniel is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with short brown hair.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck reading 'Shannon' and also has a 'pixie ear' on his right side.

Daniel was wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers on the night he went missing.

“That investigation is continuing, and we renew our appeal for anyone with information about Daniel’s disappearance to contact us,” Det Insp Knowles added.

“We ask again for anyone who was in the area of Sidings Close around 9.30pm on December 10, 2022, to come forward.

“Do you have dashcam footage from the area around the time of Daniel going missing?”