An ATM theft was reported at a premises in Spendmore Lane, Coppull, on May 5.

In the early hours of Sunday morning (May 14), a second theft was reported at a premises in Watling Street Road, Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vehicle believed to be connected to the thefts was stopped by officers in the Ribbleton Lane area at around 10.50pm on Monday (May 15).

Two men have been arrested and a large amount of cash and power tools seized following thefts from cash machines in Chorley and Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A rucksack containing power tools, a bank card and other items including gaffer tape and a crowbar was found when police searched the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further £4,500 in cash was seized during a subsequent search of two addresses in the Fishwick and Ribbleton areas.

Two men, aged 29 and 31 and from Preston, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of going equipped for theft.

They both remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday (May 16).

Supt Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Police’s Specialist Operations team, said: “We hope these arrests send a message to those involved in organised crime that they are not welcome in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We take all incidents of this nature seriously and will not stop investigating and disrupting this type of activity.

“However, we rely on information from our communities and ask that you share anything you know.”

Anyone with information about criminality in their area can contact police by calling 101.