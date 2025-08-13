A “dangerous” paedophile with a “sordid” interest in children has been jailed after sexually assaulting a girl, 14 in Preston.

A concerned member of the public called the police after spotting Sabbir Patel in Ribbleton Park with the 14-year-old victim and another child on September 21, 2024.

This put him in breach of a child abduction warning which he had been given the previous April.

Sabbir Patel was jailed for six years after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl multiple times in Preston | Lancashire Police

He was subsequently arrested, charged and remanded into custody.

Whilst he was in prison awaiting his court date, the victim wrote a letter which detailed the sexual offences Patel had committed against her.

This included an incident in Moor Park in Preston where he incited the child to engage in sexual activity.

He also woke her up on a separate occasion and attempted to engage her in sexual activity.

Patel - who told the victim he loved her and described her as having a sexy body - sexually assaulted multiple times over a 12 month period.

In an impact statement to the court, the victim’s mum wrote: “My daughter’s confidence has depleted massively.

“This has caused her to struggle keeping and forming relationships with friends and with family.

“My daughter struggles to trust people and she puts barriers up when she is around her family and friends.

Patel, of Ripon Terrace, Preston, pleaded guilty to six sexual assaults and engaging in sexual activity with a child after appearing at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

The 59 -year-old returned to the same court last week where he was jailed for six years.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Det Chief Ella Burrow, of the Preston Child Exploitation Team, said: “Patel is a dangerous individual with a sordid sexual interest in female children.

“His offending has had a significant and ongoing impact on his victim, as demonstrated in the victim impact statement written by her mum.

“I would like to praise the victim for the bravery in firstly putting down in writing what Patel had done to her, and then supporting the judicial process.”

She added: “I would encourage anyone reading this who finds themselves or suspects someone else to be in a similar situation to contact the police.

“We will listen to you, and we will do everything in our power to put the abuser before the courts.”