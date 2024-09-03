Dad of the UK's biggest family Noel Radford from Morecambe 'on holiday' instead of appearing at speeding trial
Noel Radford, of South Road, Morecambe is charged with speeding on the Bay Gateway at Torrisholme in a Porsche on November 6, 2023.
He was allegedly stung while breaking the 40mph speed limit along the route.
He is also charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Porsche at Preston on December 14, 2023.
His trial was due to take place at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today, (Monday), but a judge announced that because Noel Radford had booked a holiday and had genuine tickets, that the case has been vacated.
Noel Radford is expected to be in attendance at trial on October 21 at 10am.
Noel and his wife Sue Radford and some of their children are stars of the Channel 5 programme 22 Kids and Counting.
They hold the title of the UK’s biggest family with the couple having 22 children.