Cyclist in his 60s suffers serious injuries after collision with Kia Sportage car in Barnoldswick
Officers were called to Skipton Road at the junction with Valley Drive at 10.15am yesterday following reports of a collision involving a Kia Sportage and a cyclist.
The cyclist, a man in his 60s, suffered a number of serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time and police are appealing for witnesses and footage.
The driver of the Kia was not injured.
Sgt Pete Fyans, from our Road Police Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with a number of serious injuries and our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly how the collision occurred.
“I would ask anyone with information or dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage which would assist our investigation to make contact with us as soon as possible.”
If you have any helpful information or witnessed the collision you can call 101, quoting log 384 of 21st May 2025.
