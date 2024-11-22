Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An historic pub with accomodation and a beer garden has gone on the market in Blackburn - at a bargain price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Oak in Royal Oak Avenue, Pleckgate, is being offered for £195,000 by agent Savills.

The price - which is well under the average North West house price of £242,904 - includes ground floor trading accomodation with games area, a small catering kitchen, two-bed living accomodation and a beer garden. The entire site is 0.17 acres and is close to Pleckgate High School and surrounded by residential properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property is detached and held on a 999 year lease, which began in 1913. The car park is council-owned and is rolling over on a 10 year agreement which expired in 2022. The passing rent was £2,600 per annum.

The Royal Oak, Pleckgate, Blackburn | Savills/Rightmove

The agent says: “The Property comprises a detached two storey public house which was originally constructed in 1764 (datestone). The elevations are rendered, set beneath a pitched slate covered roof. Garage extension to the side. Externally there is a beer garden to the rear with tables to the pavement. Service yard to the side. Opposite the Property there is a leased car park for approximately 16 vehicles.”

The pub, which has been owned by Star Pubs and Bars, has been opened, closed and offered for sale numerous times in the past few years. It is offered with vacant possession and no fixtures or fittings are included in the sale.