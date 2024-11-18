Landmark pub close to Blackburn Cathedral and Morrisons to be turned into accomodation
The Pinsent Group have been given the green light to change the iconic rounded-front pub in Railway Road into three one-bed flats at ground level and convert the basement floor into two storage units, alongside external alterations and a replacement steel staircase to the rear.
It comes as plans are launched to demolish the 300-year-old Blackamoor Inn in Lower Darwen, and convert The Florence in Little Harwood into a Muslim education centre and cafe.
The Adelphi, which stands opposite Blackburn Cathedral, has been empty since September 2022 when Tony and Tom Bromwich called time on their tenure, which saw the historic hostelry host The Friends of Dorothy (FOD), Blackburn’s only cabaret bar.
After that it was put on the market for £345,000 by Admiral Taverns, and last year plans to change the ground floor into a restaurant with flats above were approved. Now those proposals have been superceded. The former Lancashire Telegraph offices in Railway Road, behind The Adelphi, were turned into the Newspaper House flats in 2018.
