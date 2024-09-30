Customer hits out at Domino's in Longridge over delivery fee and cost of items
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Posting in a public Longridge Facebook group with over 13,000 members he went on a rant to say he was unhappy with a number of things.
The post read: “I ordered seven Korean bbq wings and a Ben and Jerry’s strawberry cheesecake ice-cream from Domino’s.
“The ice-cream was nice even though expensive.
“The bbq wings were tiny and not worth £6.99, also how do you say 7 are to share between 2, and 14 are to share between 4, someone is missing out!”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
He added that he had a delivery charge when the takeaway is probably ‘only 1 hundred yards away’.
He said: “Total bill, £16.99 for a measly 7 wings and an ice-cream. Absolute rip off!!”
He added that he would never be using Domino’s again.
However, his rant was met with hundreds of comments most of which were querying why he did not just collect the order as he didn’t live that far away.
Others added that it states how many chicken wings you can order and the cost of the items.
Domino’s have been approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.