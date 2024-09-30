Customer hits out at Domino's in Longridge over delivery fee and cost of items

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
A customer has hit out at Domino’s over the cost of items that he did not feel were value for money.

Posting in a public Longridge Facebook group with over 13,000 members he went on a rant to say he was unhappy with a number of things.

The customer was unhappy with his delivery charge.The customer was unhappy with his delivery charge.
The customer was unhappy with his delivery charge. | Getty Images

The post read: “I ordered seven Korean bbq wings and a Ben and Jerry’s strawberry cheesecake ice-cream from Domino’s.

“The ice-cream was nice even though expensive.

“The bbq wings were tiny and not worth £6.99, also how do you say 7 are to share between 2, and 14 are to share between 4, someone is missing out!”

He added that he had a delivery charge when the takeaway is probably ‘only 1 hundred yards away’.

He said: “Total bill, £16.99 for a measly 7 wings and an ice-cream. Absolute rip off!!”

He added that he would never be using Domino’s again.

However, his rant was met with hundreds of comments most of which were querying why he did not just collect the order as he didn’t live that far away.

Others added that it states how many chicken wings you can order and the cost of the items.

Domino’s have been approached for comment.

