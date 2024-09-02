Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pleasure Beach Resort welcomed the UK’s culture secretary over the weekend as she visited Blackpool.

The theme park welcomed Lisa Nandy over the weekend as she visited Blackpool as part of a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) tour.

She was joined by Labour MP for Blackpool, Chris Webb, and Duncan Parish, Deputy Director for Tourism, International Culture and Diplomacy.

As a self-confessed theme park fan, Ms Nandy had the opportunity to ride the Big One and explore behind the scenes.

She also spoke to some of Pleasure Beach’s apprentices about their work at the park, and how Pleasure Beach contributes to the wider community.

Marketing apprentice Houston King said: “It was really insightful meeting Ms Nandy.

“I had the opportunity to talk about why I love working here and what we do not only inside the Pleasure Beach but also for tourism on the Fylde Coast and beyond.

“For me, social media is a platform that we can use to connect with people far and wide to communicate our brand and promote the Pleasure Beach and Blackpool town, and it was a great opportunity to talk to Ms Nandy about the tourism sector and how it so importantly intertwines with media.”

Ms Nandy also visited Blackpool Football Club and the Tower ahead of the Illuminations switch-on as part of her DCMS tour.

Pleasure Beach Resort CEO, Amanda Thompson OBE said: “It was great to have the Secretary of State visit us and see the hard work and dedication of our team.

“As a leading destination in the entertainment, leisure and tourism industry, we believe in the power of arts and culture to enrich lives and strengthen communities.

“Our apprentices are an essential part of this mission, and we are proud to play a role in their development.”

As a Labour Party politician serving as the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport since 2024, Lisa Nandy has served as the Member of Parliament for Wigan since 2010.

Ms Nandy previously served as Shadow Foreign Secretary, Shadow Levelling Up Secretary, Shadow Energy Secretary and Shadow International Development Minister.

Pleasure Beach Resort has a jam-packed line up of Autumnal events, with the last opportunity to see Hot Ice Eternity, Oktoberfest every Saturday in September, the final Twilight Thrills on September 21, and the revamped Halloween event Journey to Hell throughout October.

Guests can also see a free matinee performance of Hot Ice Eternity on the day of their visit.