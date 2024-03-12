Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dog owner from Preston has claimed a coveted Best of Breed crown at Crufts. Michael Coad and King - a Bichon Frise, wowed the judges at the NEC Birmingham to hold off stiff competition and qualify for the Best in Group showpiece on the famous green carpet.

Michael Coad Bison Frise King.

They were unable to go all the way and book their place in Sunday night’s Best in Show final as Solihull local hero and dog-showing star Melanie Raymond grabbed glory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 46-year-old, who lives fewer than five miles away from the NEC in Birmingham, trumped more than 18,000 showing dogs who competed across four spectacular days in the Midlands.

Three-year-old Viking was awarded the dog show’s top honour by judge Ann Ingram after prevailing over every canine in the Pastoral Group on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "It’s amazing, pinch me, it’s one of those things as a handler, breeder, owner, that we all want to win and so many people don’t get to win it – it’s fabulous.

"This has been the toughest Crufts ever, everyone was backing him and rooting for him so it was tough.

"I’ve got bags under my eyes, I’ve had very many sleepless nights.

"Once you get in the ring, it goes, it’s the build-up that’s the scary bit but once you’re in there, everything melts away and I love showing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

The show was held from 7-10 March 2024 at the NEC Birmingham.

Viewers can catch up with highlights on Channel 4.