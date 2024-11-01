Leaders at a school near Leyland have outlined extension plans.

An application has been made to Chorley Borough Council for a single-storey extension to the science block at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy in Highfield Road, Croston.

A design and access statement submitted to the council says: “Currently the existing science classrooms are set up for practical work and space is limited for general learning such as written theory.

The area where the extension would be built | Eric Wright/Chorley Borough Council

“The new extension intends to create a new general teaching science classroom for pupils and teachers to use in addition to existing classrooms, which will enhance learning capabilities. The current classrooms are restrictive for additional uses and the extension is required to allow to increase usability of the science building. It will improve learning for all pupils.”

It is proposed that the extension - brick built with render - will create an additional 90.5 sq m of floorspace, with some playground being lost. Access to the classroom will be via new double doors, using an existing corridor from the science building. An external door will lead out to existing tarmac. No car parking spaces will be affected by the development .