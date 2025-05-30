A man has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a baby boy after a pregnant woman was knocked down in a hit and run in Bamber Bridge.

Ashir Shahid, 20, of Windsor Road, Walton-le-Dale, appeared at Preston Crown Court to face the allegations this week.

The zebra crossing in Station Road, Bamber Bridge where a pregnant woman in her 30 was seriously injured in a hit and run on Sunday, September 29. Sadly, her baby later died after an emergency birth in hospital. Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

The woman, aged in her 30s, was heavily pregnant when she was struck by a Toyota Prius on a zebra crossing in Station Road at around 8pm on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

She suffered serious injuries and underwent an emergency caesarean to deliver her baby, but the boy could not be saved and died soon afterwards. The woman remains in hospital where she continues her recovery eight months after the fatal collision.

Shahid pleaded not guilty at a hearing at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday. He was remanded in custody and will return to court on October 27, 2025, for a trial which is expected to last two weeks.